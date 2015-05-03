May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 73 2. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 57 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 49 4. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 43 5. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 43 6. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 41 7. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 33 8. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 31 9. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 31 10. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 24 11. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 20 12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 17 13. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 15 14. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 14 15. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 14