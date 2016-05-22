Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 98 2. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 96 3. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 82 4. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 81 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 52 6. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 50 7. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 48 8. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 47 9. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 45 10. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 37 11. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 37 12. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 27 13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 23 14. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Speed up 23 15. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Kalex 15
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.