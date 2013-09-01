Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 192 2. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Pons Kalex 154 3. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Pons Kalex 135 4. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 125 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 108 6. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 105 7. Johann Zarco (France) Suter 95 8. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 81 9. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Suter 77 10. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 74 11. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 73 12. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 63 13. Julian Simon (Spain) Kalex 46 14. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Speed up 45 15. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 34
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.