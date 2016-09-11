Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Sept 11 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 194 2. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 191 3. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 141 4. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 137 5. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 127 6. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 125 7. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 124 8. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 101 9. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 90 10. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 71 11. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 67 12. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 50 13. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 47 14. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 43 15. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 40
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.