Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 346 2. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 289 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Kalex 274 4. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 194 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 172 6. Johann Zarco (France) Caterham Suter 146 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 100 8. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 85 9. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 85 10. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 80 11. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 75 12. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 72 13. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 69 14. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Suter 63 15. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 63