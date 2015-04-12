April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 29 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 28 3. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 25 4. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 25 5. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 22 6. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 20 7. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 20 8. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 18 9. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 14 10. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 13 11. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 11 12. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 10 13. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 9 14. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 8 15. Louis Rossi (France) Tech 3 7