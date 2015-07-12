July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 179 2. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 114 3. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 107 4. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 103 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 99 6. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 84 7. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 77 8. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 62 9. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 47 10. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 47 11. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 43 12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 37 13. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 36 14. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 35 15. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 35