Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 249 2. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 164 3. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 161 4. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 128 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 125 6. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 102 7. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 92 8. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 84 9. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 62 10. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 62 11. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 51 12. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 48 13. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 47 14. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 45 15. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 43