Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 114 2. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Pons Kalex 79 3. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Pons Kalex 75 4. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 65 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 61 6. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Suter 58 7. Johann Zarco (France) Suter 53 8. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 40 9. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 35 10. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 30 11. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Speed up 30 12. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 28 13. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 26 14. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Speed up 23 15. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 20
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.
LONDON, March 28 Former Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell joined the motorsport world on Tuesday in paying tribute to John Surtees at the funeral of the only man to win world titles on two wheels and four.