UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Hayden 'extremely critical' after cycling accident
* Rossi hails "one of the best friends" (Adds World Superbike statement, details)
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Czech Republic Moto3 on Sunday 1. John McPhee (Britain) Peugeot 45:36.087 2. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 45:44.893 3. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 45:45.864 4. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 45:46.741 5. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 45:49.959 6. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 45:51.620 7. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 45:51.906 8. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 45:52.376 9. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 45:52.560 10. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 45:52.768 11. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 45:54.285 12. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 45:57.727 13. Tatsuki Suzuki (Japan) Mahindra 46:07.094 14. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 46:12.982 15. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 46:19.738
ROME, May 18 Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden spent a second day in intensive care on Thursday after colliding with a car while cycling in eastern Italy, the American's Honda World Superbike team said on Thursday.