BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Malaysia Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Jack Miller (Australia) KTM 2:12.450 2. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 2:12.909 3. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 2:13.016 4. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 2:13.040 5. Alex Marquez (Spain) Honda 2:13.315 6. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 2:13.434 7. Danny Kent (Britain) Husqvarna 2:13.529 8. Isaac Vinales (Spain) KTM 2:13.556 9. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 2:13.679 10. Enea Bastianini (Italy) KTM 2:13.709
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud