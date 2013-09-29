Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Aragon Moto3 on Sunday
1. Alex Rins (Spain) KTM 40:04.214
2. Maverick Vinales (Spain) KTM 40:04.640
3. Alex Marquez (Spain) KTM 40:16.591
4. Luis Salom (Spain) KTM 40:20.630
5. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 40:20.710
6. Philipp OEttl (Germany) Kalex 40:25.753
7. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 40:29.469
8. Romano Fenati (Italy) FTR 40:31.925
9. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 40:32.102
10. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Mahindra 40:33.191
11. Alexis Masbou (France) FTR 40:33.815
12. Brad Binder (South Africa) Suter 40:33.962
13. Jack Miller (Australia) FTR 40:38.047
14. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) FTR 40:38.064
15. Livio Loi (Belgium) Kalex 40:52.192