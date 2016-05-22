Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Italy Moto3 on Sunday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 39:49.382 2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 39:49.420 3. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 39:49.451 4. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 39:49.457 5. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 39:49.459 6. Hiroki Ono (Japan) Honda 39:50.419 7. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 39:50.914 8. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 39:50.920 9. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 39:50.949 10. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 39:51.144 11. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 39:51.173 12. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 39:51.174 13. Gabriel Rodrigo (Argentina) KTM 39:51.315 14. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 39:51.393 15. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italy) KTM 39:51.423
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.