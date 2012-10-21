Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Malaysia Moto3 on Saturday 1. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 40:54.123 2. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 40:54.151 3. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 40:54.370 4. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 41:02.626 5. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Honda 41:02.797 6. Danny Kent (Britain) KTM 41:03.458 7. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 41:13.096 8. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 41:19.542 9. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 41:24.837 10. Adrian Martin (Spain) Honda 41:24.886 11. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 41:25.009 12. Brad Binder (South Africa) Kalex 41:25.142 13. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 41:25.348 14. Alex Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:25.436 15. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 41:25.772
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.