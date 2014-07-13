July 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany Moto3 on Sunday
1. Jack Miller (Australia) KTM 39:26.927
2. Brad Binder (South Africa) Mahindra 39:27.107
3. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 39:28.046
4. Alex Marquez (Spain) Honda 39:28.107
5. Danny Kent (Britain) Husqvarna 39:28.217
6. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 39:53.158
7. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 39:53.263
8. Isaac Vinales (Spain) KTM 39:53.401
9. Matteo Ferrari (Italy) Mahindra 39:53.510
10. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) Kalex 39:53.662
11. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 39:53.800
12. Philipp OEttl (Germany) Kalex 39:53.936
13. Arthur Sissis (Australia) Mahindra 39:54.232
14. Eric Granado (Brazil) KTM 39:57.011
15. Enea Bastianini (Italy) KTM 40:12.052