Motor racing-Alonso's Indy 500 car will go to his museum
BARCELONA, May 11 Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he will get to keep the Indianapolis 500 car that he races in later this month to add to his musem collection.
June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands Moto3 Qualification on Friday 1. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 1:41.283 2. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 1:41.618 3. Karel Hanika (Czech Republic) KTM 1:41.683 4. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 1:41.699 5. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 1:41.794 6. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 1:41.805 7. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 1:41.811 8. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 1:41.846 9. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 1:41.980 10. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 1:42.202
BARCELONA, May 11 Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he will get to keep the Indianapolis 500 car that he races in later this month to add to his musem collection.
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.