BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Italy Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 1:56.999 2. Jack Miller (Australia) KTM 1:57.264 3. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 1:57.326 4. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 1:57.435 5. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 1:57.580 6. Alex Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:57.881 7. Karel Hanika (Czech Republic) KTM 1:57.937 8. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) Kalex 1:57.967 9. Brad Binder (South Africa) Mahindra 1:57.972 10. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 1:58.021
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud