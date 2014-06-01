INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Perez lets the good times roll
LONDON, April 18 Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present.
June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Italy Moto3 on Sunday 1. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 39:46.256 2. Isaac Vinales (Spain) KTM 39:46.266 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 39:46.267 4. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 39:46.377 5. Niklas Ajo (Finland) Husqvarna 39:46.516 6. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 39:46.615 7. Alessandro Tonucci (Italy) Mahindra 39:46.853 8. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) Kalex 39:51.486 9. Brad Binder (South Africa) Mahindra 39:51.609 10. Karel Hanika (Czech Republic) KTM 39:51.651 11. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) Honda 40:04.874 12. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 40:11.594 13. Philipp OEttl (Germany) Kalex 40:11.967 14. Matteo Ferrari (Italy) Mahindra 40:12.052 15. Danny Kent (Britain) Husqvarna 40:12.160
LONDON, April 18 Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present.
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)