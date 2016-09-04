Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Great Britain Moto3 on Sunday
1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 38:39.142
2. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 38:39.325
3. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 38:39.478
4. Stefano Manzi (Italy) Mahindra 38:39.929
5. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 38:39.944
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 38:40.025
7. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 38:40.062
8. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 38:40.158
9. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 38:40.551
10. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 38:40.335
11. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 38:40.766
12. Gabriel Rodrigo (Argentina) KTM 38:41.542
13. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 38:47.727
14. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 38:51.949
15. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) KTM 38:51.981