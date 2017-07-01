Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany moto3 qualification results

July 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 1:26.688 2. Joan Mir (Spain) Honda 1:26.933 3. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 1:26.981 4. Marcos Ramirez (Spain) KTM 1:27.186 5. Tony Arbolino (Italy) Honda 1:27.228 6. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 1:27.254 7. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 1:27.284 8. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 1:27.297 9. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 1:27.307 10. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 1:27.414