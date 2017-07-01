FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany moto3 qualification results
July 1, 2017 / 11:29 AM / in a day

Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany moto3 qualification results

1 Min Read

    July 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 
1.  Aron Canet (Spain) Honda         1:26.688 
2.  Joan Mir (Spain) Honda           1:26.933 
3.  Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM        1:26.981 
4.  Marcos Ramirez (Spain) KTM       1:27.186 
5.  Tony Arbolino (Italy) Honda      1:27.228 
6.  Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda      1:27.254 
7.  Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM      1:27.284 
8.  Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 1:27.297 
9.  Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda    1:27.307 
10. John McPhee (Britain) Honda      1:27.414

