Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Great Britain Moto3 on Sunday 1. Luis Salom (Spain) KTM 38:17.291 2. Alex Rins (Spain) KTM 38:17.340 3. Alex Marquez (Spain) KTM 38:17.989 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) KTM 38:18.140 5. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 38:37.852 6. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 38:37.916 7. Jack Miller (Australia) FTR 38:37.922 8. Alexis Masbou (France) FTR 38:38.173 9. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Kalex 38:42.261 10. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Mahindra 38:42.579 11. Isaac Vinales (Spain) FTR 38:42.892 12. Romano Fenati (Italy) FTR 38:42.975 13. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) FTR 38:43.903 14. John McPhee (Britain) FTR 38:45.893 15. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 38:51.436
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.