Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Australia Moto3 Race on Sunday 1. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 38:20.014 2. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Honda 38:22.122 3. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 38:25.045 4. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 38:25.098 5. Danny Kent (Britain) KTM 38:25.121 6. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 38:25.123 7. Alessandro Tonucci (Italy) Honda 38:25.388 8. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 38:25.908 9. Alex Marquez (Spain) Honda 38:50.797 10. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Honda 38:50.925
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.