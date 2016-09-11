Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Sept 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix San Marino Moto3 on Sunday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 39:37.556 2. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 39:37.818 3. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 39:38.972 4. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 39:42.090 5. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 39:41.834 6. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) KTM 39:41.943 7. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 39:42.367 8. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 39:43.138 9. Hiroki Ono (Japan) Honda 39:43.815 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 39:48.452 11. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 39:51.495 12. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 39:51.647 13. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 39:51.659 14. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 39:52.366 15. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 39:52.424
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.