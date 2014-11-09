Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Americas motogp results

April 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Americas MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 43:58.770 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 44:01.839 3. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 44:03.882 4. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 44:06.408 5. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 44:06.727 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 44:12.828 7. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Suzuki 44:14.261 8. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 44:15.542 9. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain)