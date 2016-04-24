Rallying-Ogier wins in Portugal for the fifth time
May 21 World champion Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Portugal for a record-equalling fifth time on Sunday to stretch his championship lead to 22 points.
April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Spain Moto3 on Sunday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 41:29.882 2. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 41:33.218 3. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 41:33.323 4. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 41:33.395 5. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 41:43.610 6. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 41:43.815 7. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 41:43.875 8. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 41:43.934 9. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 41:44.291 10. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 41:44.470 11. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 41:44.756 12. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 42:00.199 13. Gabriel Rodrigo (Argentina) KTM 42:00.550 14. Khairul Idham Pawi (Malaysia) Honda 42:05.628 15. Tatsuki Suzuki (Japan) Mahindra 42:05.665
May 21 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 85 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 68 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 62 4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 58 5. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 55 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 54 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 40 8. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 38 9. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 38 10. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 29 11. Danilo