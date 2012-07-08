July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling
Grand Prix Germany Moto3 on Sunday
1. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 45:36.868
2. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 45:37.503
3. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 45:40.866
4. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 45:40.919
5. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 45:48.987
6. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 46:02.042
7. Hector Faubel (Spain) Kalex 46:02.367
8. Luca Gruenwald (Germany) Honda 46:02.955
9. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 46:06.543
10. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 46:06.759
11. Toni Finsterbusch (Germany) Honda 46:10.046
12. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 46:19.726
13. Alan Techer (France) Honda 46:39.521
14. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 46:47.121
15. Simone Grotzkyj (Italy) Oral 46:47.315
