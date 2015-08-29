Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Great Britain Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 2:12.440 2. Karel Hanika (Czech Republic) KTM 2:12.979 3. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 2:13.044 4. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 2:13.124 5. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 2:13.144 6. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 2:13.446 7. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 2:13.525 8. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 2:13.548 9. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 2:13.591 10. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 2:13.593
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
LONDON, May 8 Formula One champions Mercedes have no "magic bullets" to solve the problems that slowed Lewis Hamilton in Russia last month, but they are focusing on finding a solution, team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday.