Motor racing-'Devastated' Hamilton seeks answers to tyre mystery
MONACO, May 27 Lewis Hamilton declared himself 'devastated' on Saturday after failing to qualify his Mercedes in the top half of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Argentina Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 1:49.094 2. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 1:49.248 3. Jorge Martin (Spain) Honda 1:49.323 4. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 1:49.463 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 1:49.486 6. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 1:49.493 7. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 1:49.782 8. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 1:49.830 9. Tatsuki Suzuki (Japan) Honda 1:49.843 10. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 1:49.860
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.