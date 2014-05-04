May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Spain Moto3 on Sunday
1. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 41:28.584
2. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 41:28.728
3. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 41:28.731
4. Jack Miller (Australia) KTM 41:29.808
5. Isaac Vinales (Spain) KTM 41:29.828
6. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 41:30.441
7. Alex Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:32.392
8. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) KTM 41:35.215
9. Enea Bastianini (Italy) KTM 41:40.528
10. Niklas Ajo (Finland) Husqvarna 41:40.788
11. Danny Kent (Britain) Husqvarna 41:41.269
12. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 41:41.423
13. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 41:41.454
14. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 41:43.377
15. Philipp OEttl (Germany) Kalex 41:43.491