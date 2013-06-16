Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Catalunya Moto3 on Sunday 1. Luis Salom (Spain) KTM 41:15.331 2. Alex Rins (Spain) KTM 41:15.542 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) KTM 41:15.965 4. Alex Marquez (Spain) KTM 41:19.324 5. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Mahindra 41:21.574 6. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 41:24.626 7. Jack Miller (Australia) FTR 41:28.495 8. Alexis Masbou (France) FTR 41:36.505 9. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 41:36.571 10. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 41:36.929 11. Isaac Vinales (Spain) FTR 41:37.057 12. Brad Binder (South Africa) Suter 41:37.087 13. Alan Techer (France) TSR 41:37.159 14. Danny Webb (Britain) Suter 41:37.210 15. Romano Fenati (Italy) FTR 41:37.402
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.
LONDON, March 28 Former Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell joined the motorsport world on Tuesday in paying tribute to John Surtees at the funeral of the only man to win world titles on two wheels and four.