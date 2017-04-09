Motor racing-Raikkonen ends the long wait for pole
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Argentina Moto3 on Sunday 1. Joan Mir (Spain) Honda 38:33.377 2. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 38:33.638 3. Jorge Martin (Spain) Honda 38:33.716 4. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 38:34.018 5. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 38:34.267 6. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 38:40.975 7. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 38:41.138 8. Tatsuki Suzuki (Japan) Honda 38:41.208 9. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 38:45.377 10. Kaito Toba (Japan) Honda 38:45.456 11. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 38:45.655 12. Darryn Binder (South Africa) KTM 38:45.671 13. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 38:45.770 14. Marcos Ramirez (Spain) KTM 38:45.857 15. Tony Arbolino (Italy) Honda 38:45.997
MONACO, May 27 Ferrari veteran Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years and upstaged his championship-leading team mate Sebastian Vettel to take pole position at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.