Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Canadian Grand Prix
June 7 Statistics for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix (Round seven of 20 races):
May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - French Grand Prix Moto3 result on Sunday. 1. Louis Rossi (France) Honda 49:12.390 2. Alberto Moncayo (Spain) Kalex 49:39.738 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 49:41.289 4. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 49:45.585 5. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 49:49.379 6. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 49:57.702 7. Jasper Iwema (Netherlands) Honda 50:11.035 8. Alan Techer (France) Honda 50:17.412 9. Ivan Moreno (Spain) Honda 50:21.584 10. Giulian Pedone (Switzerland) Oral 50:58.141 11. Jonas Folger (Germany) Ioda 1 Lap 12. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Mahindra 1 Lap 13. Kevin Hanus (Germany) Honda 1 Lap 14. Alessandro Tonucci (Italy) Honda 2 Laps 15. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 4 Laps
June 7 Statistics for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix (Round seven of 20 races):
June 7 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 20 race season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 MC ES RU BH CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU Sebastian Vett