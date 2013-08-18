PREVIEW-Motor racing-'Best ever' Hamilton faces resurgent Ferrari
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Luis Salom (Spain) KTM 183 2. Maverick Vinales (Spain) KTM 174 3. Alex Rins (Spain) KTM 167 4. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 94 5. Alex Marquez (Spain) KTM 90 6. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 77 7. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 49 8. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 49 9. Jack Miller (Australia) FTR 47 10. Brad Binder (South Africa) Suter 46 11. Alexis Masbou (France) FTR 46 12. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Mahindra 41 13. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Kalex 38 14. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 37 15. Romano Fenati (Italy) FTR 30
* Wehrlein hopes to return in Bahrain (Adds details, Wolff quotes)
LONDON, April 3 Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has backed Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein to "come back strong" after having to miss the opening race of the season in Australia due to fitness issues.