Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 249 2. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 143 3. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 139 4. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 117 5. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 113 6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 111 7. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 110 8. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 93 9. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 81 10. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 80 11. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) KTM 65 12. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 62 13. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 60 14. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 56 15. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 56
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.