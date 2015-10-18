Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday
1. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 244
2. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 204
3. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 188
4. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 165
5. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 161
6. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 155
7. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 126
8. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 121
9. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 103
10. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 92
11. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 77
12. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 73
13. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 70
14. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 66
15. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 63