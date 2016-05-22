Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 127 2. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 78 3. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 67 4. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 55 5. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 54 6. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 52 7. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 36 8. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 34 9. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 33 10. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) KTM 30 11. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 30 12. Khairul Idham Pawi (Malaysia) Honda 29 13. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 27 14. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 24 15. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 23
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.