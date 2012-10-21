Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 280 2. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 207 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Honda 199 4. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 128 5. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 126 6. Danny Kent (Britain) KTM 118 7. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 112 8. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Honda 94 9. Jonas Folger (Germany) Ioda 88 10. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 85 11. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 81 12. Louis Rossi (France) Honda 76 13. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 74 14. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 68 15. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 59
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.