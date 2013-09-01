Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Luis Salom (Spain) KTM 233 2. Maverick Vinales (Spain) KTM 207 3. Alex Rins (Spain) KTM 200 4. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 120 5. Alex Marquez (Spain) KTM 117 6. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 95 7. Jack Miller (Australia) FTR 65 8. Alexis Masbou (France) FTR 64 9. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Kalex 53 10. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Mahindra 52 11. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 51 12. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 50 13. Brad Binder (South Africa) Suter 46 14. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 38 15. Romano Fenati (Italy) FTR 34
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.