Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 305 2. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 208 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Honda 199 4. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 141 5. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 136 6. Danny Kent (Britain) KTM 129 7. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Honda 114 8. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 112 9. Jonas Folger (Germany) Ioda 93 10. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 93 11. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 84 12. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 81 13. Louis Rossi (France) Honda 76 14. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 74 15. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 62
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.