Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix Spain motogp qualification results

May 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Spain MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:38.249 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:38.298 3. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:38.453 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 1:38.677 5. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Suzuki 1:38.744 6. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 1:38.861 7. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:38.908 8. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 1:38.910 9. Jonas Folger (Germany)