Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday
1. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 260
2. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 254
3. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 207
4. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 176
5. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 174
6. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 159
7. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 157
8. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 155
9. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 115
10. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 92
11. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 92
12. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 90
13. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 78
14. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 76
15. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 73