Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Luis Salom (Spain) KTM 127 2. Maverick Vinales (Spain) KTM 122 3. Alex Rins (Spain) KTM 101 4. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 63 5. Alex Marquez (Spain) KTM 48 6. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 43 7. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 40 8. Brad Binder (South Africa) Suter 38 9. Alexis Masbou (France) FTR 35 10. Jack Miller (Australia) FTR 29 11. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Kalex 27 12. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Mahindra 27 13. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 26 14. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 25 15. Romano Fenati (Italy) FTR 18
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.
LONDON, March 28 Former Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell joined the motorsport world on Tuesday in paying tribute to John Surtees at the funeral of the only man to win world titles on two wheels and four.