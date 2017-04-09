Motor racing-Raikkonen ends the long wait for pole
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 9 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Joan Mir (Spain) Honda 50 2. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 40 3. Jorge Martin (Spain) Honda 32 4. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 21 5. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 20 6. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 18 7. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 14 8. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 13 9. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) KTM 9 10. Tatsuki Suzuki (Japan) Honda 9 11. Marcos Ramirez (Spain) KTM 9 12. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 8 13. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 7 14. Darryn Binder (South Africa) KTM 7 15. Adam Norrodin (Malaysia) Honda 6
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.
MONACO, May 27 Ferrari veteran Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years and upstaged his championship-leading team mate Sebastian Vettel to take pole position at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.