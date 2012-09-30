UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Dovizioso gets home win in Italy for Ducati
* Rossi fourth, reigning champion Marquez sixth (Adds details and quotes)
Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 245 2. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 194 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Honda 179 4. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 120 5. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 106 6. Danny Kent (Britain) KTM 83 7. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 81 8. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 81 9. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Honda 74 10. Jonas Folger (Germany) Ioda 72 11. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 70 12. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 69 13. Louis Rossi (France) Honda 68 14. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 58 15. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 58
* Rossi fourth, reigning champion Marquez sixth (Adds details and quotes)
ROME, June 4 Andrea Dovizioso overcame pre-race sickness to win his home Italian Grand Prix for Ducati on Sunday while Spaniard Maverick Vinales finished second on a Yamaha to increase his MotoGP lead to 26 points.