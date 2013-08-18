PREVIEW-Motor racing-'Best ever' Hamilton faces resurgent Ferrari
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Indianapolis MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 44:52.463 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 44:55.958 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 44:58.167 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 45:12.358 5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 45:12.418 6. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 45:12.524 7. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 45:17.305 8. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 45:33.153 9. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 45:33.164 10. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 45:33.286 11. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 45:52.131 12. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 45:59.113 13. Colin Edwards (U.S.) FTR 46:01.925 14. Claudio Corti (Italy) FTR 46:07.670 15. Hiroshi Aoyama (Japan) FTR 46:12.622
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
* Wehrlein hopes to return in Bahrain (Adds details, Wolff quotes)
LONDON, April 3 Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has backed Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein to "come back strong" after having to miss the opening race of the season in Australia due to fitness issues.