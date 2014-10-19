Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Australia MotoGP on Sunday 1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 40:46.405 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 40:57.241 3. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 40:58.699 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41:01.298 5. Hector Barbera (Spain) Avintia 41:16.494 6. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 41:16.559 7. Scott Redding (Britain) Honda 41:16.563 8. Hiroshi Aoyama (Japan) Honda 41:19.571 9. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Yamaha 41:19.982 10. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Honda 41:20.549 11. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Ducati 41:25.873 12. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) ART 41:43.089 13. Michael Laverty (Britain) PBM 41:59.218 14. Mike Di Meglio (France) Avintia 42:14.455 . Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Ducati 26 Laps