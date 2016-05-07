Motor racing-Ferrari fight back in final practice
BARCELONA, May 13 Ferrari fought back against Mercedes in final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with Kimi Raikkonen leading championship leader Sebastian Vettel in a red one-two.
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix France MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:31.975 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:32.416 3. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:32.469 4. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:32.502 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:32.587 6. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:32.820 7. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:32.829 8. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:32.933 9. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:32.963 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 1:33.102
BARCELONA, May 13 Renault, who have a British-based Formula One team and engine factory in France, have no plan to remove resources or staff as a result of Brexit, according to Renault Sport F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul.