Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Malaysia MotoGP on Sunday 1. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 42:27.333 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 42:30.448 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 42:39.257 4. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 42:47.249 5. Loris Baz (France) Ducati 42:48.686 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 42:50.265 7. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 42:53.162 8. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 43:00.079 9. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 43:01.037 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 43:01.613 11. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 43:03.813 12. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 43:03.971 13. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 43:04.230 14. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 43:12.942 15. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 43:17.112
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.