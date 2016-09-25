Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Aragon MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:57.678 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 42:00.418 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 42:03.661 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 42:05.916 5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 42:10.899 6. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 42:14.750 7. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 42:16.200 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 42:17.110 9. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 42:20.749 10. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 42:25.576 11. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 42:30.126 12. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 42:32.711 13. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 42:33.902 14. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 42:35.299 15. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Honda 42:38.187
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.