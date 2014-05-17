Motor racing-Nice names a street after late F1 driver Bianchi
NICE, France, Jan 23 The late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi now has a street named after him following a ceremony in his home city of Nice on Monday.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix France MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:32.042 2. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:32.734 3. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:32.755 4. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 1:32.846 5. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:32.873 6. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:32.899 7. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 1:33.006 8. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:33.015 9. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:33.023 10. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:33.058
LONDON, Jan 23 British-based M-Sport can hope to challenge for victory at every world championship rally this season after Sebastien Ogier's weekend win in Monte Carlo, according to team boss Malcolm Wilson.
LONDON, Jan 23 Administrators for the Manor Formula One team say talks with interested parties have intensified but a firm financial commitment has yet to be secured as a deadline looms.